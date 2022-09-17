Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,367 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $141,873,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $178.63.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
