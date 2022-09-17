Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,367 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $141,873,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,753 shares of company stock worth $25,485,657. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $178.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

