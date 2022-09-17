Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

