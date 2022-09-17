Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.57. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.