FOX TOKEN (FOX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.86

FOX TOKEN (FOX) traded 99.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. FOX TOKEN has a total market cap of $16.86 and $21,973.00 worth of FOX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOX TOKEN has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar. One FOX TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FOX TOKEN

FOX TOKEN (CRYPTO:FOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2019. FOX TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. FOX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the ShapeShift loyalty token and makes users eligible to win USDC from its rewards program, Rainfall. In addition, it allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform and mobile app. Every account holder will receive10 FOX Tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

