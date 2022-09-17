Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 87,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

