Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Buys 126,016 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 126,016 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,885,199.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 944,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,201.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $180,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Freshworks

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

