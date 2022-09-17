FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,111,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,516,607.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.