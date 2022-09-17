Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $9.89 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Electric (FELTY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.