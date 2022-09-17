Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 4,377 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 67,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of CM stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $66.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

