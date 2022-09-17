Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 48 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $297.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average of $253.25.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

