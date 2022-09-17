Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 718 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after buying an additional 3,269,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $65.53 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

