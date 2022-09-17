Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

REGN stock opened at $710.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

