Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

