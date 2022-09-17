Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $238.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.95. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.87 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

