Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.21 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,597,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

