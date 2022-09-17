Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TRP opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

