Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.46 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

