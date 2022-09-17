Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average is $200.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

