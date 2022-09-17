Fulton Bank N.A. Has $931,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,397. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

