Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 44,745 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,745 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.70 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.