Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

