Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,025 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

