Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 668 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

