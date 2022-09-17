Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 705 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

