Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 8,391 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in General Mills by 586.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

