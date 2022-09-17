Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Waters by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $283.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $280.75 and a 12 month high of $405.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

