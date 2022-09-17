Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $25.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Funko Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.