Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $25.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

