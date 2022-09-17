FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $83.36 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

