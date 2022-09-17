FUNToken (FUN) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $83.36 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

