Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUSN. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

Insider Transactions at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.