Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUSN. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of FUSN stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $9.13.
Insider Transactions at Fusion Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
