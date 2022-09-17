Futureswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.77 Million (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Futureswap has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $46,850.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Futureswap has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Futureswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Futureswap Profile

Futureswap’s launch date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

