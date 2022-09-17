FY2022 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $76.32 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

