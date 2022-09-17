FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Evertz Technologies Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

ET stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$16.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$116.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

