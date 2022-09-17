FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Issued By Leede Jones Gab

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Facilities in a report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Medical Facilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Medical Facilities’ FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price target on Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.83. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$7.54 and a 1 year high of C$12.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also

