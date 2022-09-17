FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Corteva, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

CTVA opened at $61.35 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

