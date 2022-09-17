FY2023 Earnings Forecast for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for H.I.S.’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

H.I.S. Price Performance

HISJF stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.