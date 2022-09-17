FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lifted by Analyst

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ashtead Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.48. The consensus estimate for Ashtead Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,311.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

