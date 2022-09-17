FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHI Media in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13.

DHI Media Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.