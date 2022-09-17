FY2023 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke DSM Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke DSM’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

