FY2023 EPS Estimates for Legrand SA Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legrand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Legrand’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Legrand stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

