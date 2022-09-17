FY2024 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,463,000 after buying an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

