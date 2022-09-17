G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Insider Rajesh Malik Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.