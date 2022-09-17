G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Insider Rajesh Malik Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
