Gains Associates Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.01 Million (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Gains Associates has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gains Associates has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $87,864.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gains Associates Profile

Gains Associates (CRYPTO:GAINS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

