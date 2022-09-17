Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $2.05 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00011902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056909 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012507 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005555 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00065182 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078249 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile
GAL is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2022. Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token
