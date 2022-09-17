GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,629.00

GAMB (GMB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $981,018.27 and $4,629.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

