GAMEE (GMEE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $490,386.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $490,386.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.02628690 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00826451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,712,887 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMEE’s official website is token.gamee.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

