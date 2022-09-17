Gamestarter (GAME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.16 Million

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $52,542.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter was first traded on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

