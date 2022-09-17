Gameswap Trading 24.8% Lower This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $141,957.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

