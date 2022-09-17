Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives $14.17 Average PT from Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMDA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 13.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

