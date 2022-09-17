Gas (GAS) Market Cap Reaches $27.19 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Gas has a market cap of $27.19 million and $62.54 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00013544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 317.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
